Turkey approves emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Turkey has approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Friday.

“The Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency approved the emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine after examinations and evaluations,” Koca said on his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, Koca stated that Turkey signed a procurement deal with Russia for 50 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine within six months, noting that the first shipment of the vaccines would be delivered in May.

Sputnik V became the third vaccine to be used in the country, after China’s Sinovac, and Pfizer-BioNTech jointly developed by the German company BioNTech and the U.S. firm Pfizer.

Earlier on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that his country has enough COVID-19 vaccines at the moment and does not have any problem with more procurement.

The country launched its mass vaccination program in mid-January with the Sinovac vaccines.

Turkey has so far administered over 22.8 million COVID-19 jabs across the country. More than 13.7 million people have received their first doses, and over 9.1 million others have taken their second shots, according to the data released on the ministry’s website.