Man City have to wait for title after Old Trafford protest

Manchester City will have to wait at least another week to be crowned as Premier League champions after Sunday’s game between Manchester United and Liverpool was postponed after supporters of the home club protested on the pitch at Old Trafford against club owners, the Glazier family, and their attempt to include the club in the failed Super League project.

Hundreds of fans broke into the ground and protested on the pitch and two police officers are reported to have been injured, causing the postponement of the match, which was due to be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council, and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today. Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture,” informed Manchester United in a statement.

Manchester City’s 2-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Saturday meant a win for Liverpool at Old Trafford would have seen them mathematically proclaimed champions, but they will now have to wait until at least next Saturday’s home game against Chelsea to assure the title.

Saturday saw City coach Pep Guardiola ring the changes ahead of his side’s Champions League return leg against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday, with Kun Aguero making a rare start.

The Argentinean repaid Guardiola’s faith by opening the scoring with his 274th Premier League goal in the 57th minute and the game was over when Ferran Torres made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Chelsea moved closer to assuring a top-four finish with a 2-0 win at home to Fulham, which leaves their southwest London neighbors staring relegation in the face.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring after a Mason Mount pass in the 10th minute and scored his second of the game in the 49th minute after swapping passes with Timo Werner.

Fulham is now nine points from safety and that could be increased to 10 if Burnley takes something from Monday’s game at home to West Ham.

Brighton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at home to Leeds United in an entertaining game that was resolved by a 14th-minute penalty from Pascual Gross and a goal from Danny Welbeck 11 minutes from time.

Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham moved ahead of West Ham thanks to an easy 4-0 win at home to already-relegated Sheffield United.

Bale opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a measured chip over the keeper, while his second and third goals (after 61 and 69 minutes) came after powerful left-foot shots before Son Heung-Min added a fourth 13 minutes from time.

Aston Villa won 2-1 away to Everton thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and El Ghazi, who sealed the win with a precise shot 10 minutes from time. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Everton, whose chance of playing in Europe next season looks to have disappeared.

Goals from Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal a surprisingly comfortable win away to Newcastle United, who have been in good form of late. A miserable afternoon was compounded for the home side when defender Fabian Schar was sent off in the last minute