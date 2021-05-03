Russia records 8,697 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,697 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,823,255, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 342 to 110,862 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 7,339 to 4,443,922.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,699 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,098,718.

More than 129.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.