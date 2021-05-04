Parma relegated after away defeat to Torino

Parma dropped back to Serie B after three years in Italy’s topflight after suffering a 1-0 away defeat to Torino on Monday, becoming the second team to be relegated along with Crotone.

Parma, for whom both Fabio Cannavaro and Gianluigi Buffon played, has struggled in the relegation zone this season. The side went into Monday’s game with a 12-point gap to 17th-placed Cagliari and needed a win to retain slim hope of survival.

After a goalless first-half, Torino broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Christian Ansaldi moved into the box and rolled across for totally unmarked Mergim Vojvoda to tap in at the back post.

The Granata should have doubled the lead in the 71st minute but Andrea Belotti’s goal was ruled offside before another strike hit the upright.

Parma sits second from bottom with 20 points with four rounds left, while Torino places 15th with 34.