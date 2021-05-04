Turkish delegation visits Libyan capital

A Turkish delegation of ministers and intelligence head paid a visit to Libya’s capital Tripoli on Monday, Turkish foreign ministry said in a written statement.

The delegation is composed of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and head of National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, the statement said, noting that the talks would address bilateral and regional issues.

Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler is also part of the delegation, the defense ministry said in a separate statement.

The visit is the first of its kind from Turkey since Libya’s new unity government is formed in March.

Libya’s new unity government Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah visited Turkish capital Ankara on April 12 with a delegation of ministers to hold the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Dbeibah affirmed cooperation between the two countries during the visit and endorsed existing economic agreements.

Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) during the years of conflict.

In 2019, Ankara and Libya’s UN-backed government signed two memorandums of understanding on military cooperation and maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Libya had been politically divided between eastern and western governments for years before the Government of National Unity was approved recently by the House of Representatives.