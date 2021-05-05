Heavy rain kills at least 5 people in Yemen: source

Torrential rain killed at least five Yemeni people in the country’s southeastern province of Hadramout and left some others missing on Monday, according to a government official.

Five people drowned, a few others went missing, and a number of residential houses collapsed after heavy rain and flood hit the historic district of Tarim in Hadramout, the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

He said the flood cut off all highways and washed away vehicles, and many families are still stuck in their homes.

Military helicopters affiliated with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces were deployed to save the trapped people in Tarim, according to the official.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology forecasted the continuation of the torrential rain, asking people to take shelter and not to be present in corridors and valleys.

Vehicle drivers on the roads and mountain slopes should be aware of a drop in horizontal visibility due to rain or fog, said the center’s statement.