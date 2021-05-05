New Zealand reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Wednesday.

The three newly imported cases came from the United Arab Emirates, and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are also three historical cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, which came from Jordan, the Philippines and Indonesia. These cases are classified as historical and are not considered to be infectious, said a ministry statement.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 25. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,273, it said.