Belgium’s COVID-19 cases exceed 1 million

Belgium has recorded over one million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

In total, 1,003,746 cases have been confirmed since the country reported its first positive case in February last year.

Between April 26 and May 2, an average of 2,957 people tested positive per day, a 15-percent decrease compared to a week before.

With the infection rate showing gradual signs of decline, the Belgian government will lift the night curfew on May 8, allowing people to stay out after 10 p.m.

However, people will only be able to gather in groups of no more than three at night.

As of May 4, a total of 3,205,060 people in Belgium, or 34.9 percent of the adult population, had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

By autumn, 80 percent of the adult population should have been fully vaccinated, according to Yves Van Laethem, the government’s interfederal spokesman on COVID-19.