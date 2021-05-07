Over 10 mln Turks have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Over 10 million Turkish citizens have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the ongoing nationwide vaccination program, the Health Ministry’s data showed on Thursday.

Turkey launched the program in mid-January with China’s Sinovac vaccine and recently the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was included.

So far, it has administered more than 24.5 million vaccines in total across the country, according to the data released on the ministry’s website.

Last week, Turkish authorities also approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.

The government launched a full lockdown from April 29 to May 17 to curb the spread of the virus.