Putin resists rewriting history as Russia marks V-Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned against attempts to rewrite the history of Word War II as the country commemorated the 76th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany on Sunday.

Lessons from history must be learned, but those who are “obsessed with the delusional theory of their exclusivity” are trying again to use many aspects of the Nazi ideology, Putin said in a speech ahead of a grand military parade in central Moscow’s Red Square.

“Each (Russian) family holds sacred memory of those who won the victory. And we will always be proud of their feat,” he said.

Russia consistently defends international law, firmly protects its national interests, and ensures the security of its people, the president stressed.

“This is reliably guaranteed by the valiant Armed Forces of Russia, the heirs of the soldiers of victory (in World War II),” Putin said.