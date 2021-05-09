Vietnam reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, 3,332 in total

Vietnam recorded 102 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 92 locally transmitted and 10 imported infections, raising the total tally to 3,332, according to its Ministry of Health.

The community cases included 31 reported in the northern Bac Giang province, 17 each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the central Da Nang city, and 15 in the northern Bac Ninh province, among others.

Most of the cases were contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The imported cases were all Vietnamese citizens who recently returned from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

Health authorities also said on Sunday that some previously confirmed cases in Hanoi and the northern provinces of Hung Yen and Thai Binh were infected with the new COVID-19 variant first identified in India.

The health ministry said 2,602 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country, and that nearly 51,600 people are being quarantined and monitored over COVID-19.

As of Sunday, Vietnam has recorded a total of 1,903 domestically transmitted infections, including 333 detected since the start of the latest outbreak on April 29, according to the ministry.