Malaysia imposes nationwide movement control, Sri Lanka records highest single-day increase of COVID-19

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday expanded its movement control to the whole country till June following the recent spike of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka topped 125,000 with 2,672 new cases reported a day earlier, the highest single-day record, the Health Ministry said.

Malaysia’s Movement Control Order has been in place in areas like the national capital of Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia reported 3,807 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 444,484.

On the same day, the number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand increased by 1,630 to 85,005, the country’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said. A total of 22 deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 421.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,891 within one day to 1,718,575, with the death toll adding by 206 to 47,218, the Health Ministry said.

Fiji reported on Monday night one locally transmitted COVID-19 case. According to Fiji’s Health Ministry, the new case is a woman from Fiji’s capital city of Suva, who is considered to have been infected in the community.

Australia has administered more than 400,000 coronavirus vaccines in one week for the first time, said Health Minister Greg Hunt.

An 80-year-old woman in the state of Western Australia (WA) developed bruising all over her body after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and health authorities are investigating the case.

Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) will ramp up COVID-19 vaccination as a mass vaccination center opened.

Residents aged 40 to 49 can register interest for Pfizer vaccine from Monday afternoon, while people aged 50 and over can make an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine from Wednesday.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed that the government is working on a roadmap to reopen the country’s international borders.

Twelve COVID-19 patients have died in Afghanistan within the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 2,710, the country’s Ministry of Public Health reported.

The ministry also confirmed 340 new cases during the cited period, bringing the total number of infected people across the country to 62,403, including 5,311 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,846 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,108,826. The death toll climbed to 18,562 after 90 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Cambodia’s total COVID-19 cases have risen to 19,743 after 506 new infections were confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The new cases included 495 local cases and 11 imported, the statement said.

New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 either in the community or in managed isolation facilities.

Securing the recovery post COVID-19 and investing in the wellbeing of New Zealanders are the focus of Budget 2021, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at a pre-budget speech in Auckland.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the Maldives have surged past 1,000, local media citing the Health Protection Agency (HPA) reported.

HPA data showed that 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday, raising the total number of active cases up to 9,423. However, 300 of these cases were from the previous day due to a backlog in testing.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 22,662,575, as 366,161 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry. Besides, as many as 3,754 deaths have taken place in the country since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 246,116, added the ministry.

Vietnam recorded 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 6:00 p.m. local time Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Monday, including 78 locally transmitted and two imported, raising the total confirmed cases to 3,412, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

South Korea reported 463 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 127,772.

The daily caseload was down from 564 the previous day, falling below 500 in seven days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend. It marked the lowest in 41 days since March 30.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 8,850 to 394,667 in total on Sunday in Nepal, while 52 more deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, showed data released by the country’s Ministry of Health and Population.