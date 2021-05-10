McCarthy says he backs Stefanik to replace anti-Trump Cheney as No. 3 House Republican

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed on Sunday that he supports Elise Stefanik to replace House Republican Conference Chair Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House and one of the few in her party who refuses to march in lockstep with former President Donald Trump.

“Yes, I do,” McCarthy told Fox News. Stefanik, a congresswoman from New York, thanked McCarthy for his support in a tweet later on Sunday.

“We want to be united and looking — moving forward and I think that’s what will take place,” McCarthy said.

Steve Scalise, the No. 2 role of House Republican leadership, publicly endorsed Stefanik for replacing Cheney on Tuesday.

Trump also endorsed Stefanik, saying in a statement earlier this month that she “is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair.”

Cheney, who faces a vote to oust her from the influential GOP leadership post as early as Wednesday, said last week she would continue to speak out against Trump’s “cult of personality” regardless of the political consequences she might face.

“The Republican Party is at a turning point,” said Cheney, who was among the 10 House Republicans having voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot which left five people dead.

Cheney’s fate is widely thought to underscore Trump’s massive and continuing importance in the Republican Party.

The GOP’s move to oust Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, from her No. 3 leadership post was recently precipitated when she greeted U.S. President Joe Biden at the Capitol and tweeted that Biden won the election fair and square, countering Trump’s narrative of a stolen election.

“I don’t know if it means (Trump) is an active player, but he’s still a massive presence in the party,” Christopher Galdieri, assistant professor at Saint Anselm College, told Xinhua.

A CNBC poll in February found that 74 percent of Republicans wanted Trump to stay active in the party, and nearly half wanted him to remain head of the GOP.