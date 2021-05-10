Turkish FM to visit Saudi Arabia on bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia starting from Monday for bilateral ties and regional issues, the ministry announced in a statement.

Cavusoglu will meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during the visit, according to the ministry.

“Bilateral relations will be discussed, and views on regional issues will be exchanged,” the statement noted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud addressed bilateral relations during a phone conversation last week.

The ties between the two countries have been significantly strained after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The two countries also have opposing views on the issues related to Egypt, Libya, and Syria.