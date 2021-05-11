Bulgaria to hold new parliamentary elections on July 11

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed a decree on the holding of parliamentary elections on July 11, his press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Radev dissolved, through the same decree, the National Assembly with effect from Wednesday, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the president appointed Security and Defense Secretary Stefan Yanev as caretaker prime minister, it added.

The composition and structure of the caretaker government will be announced on Wednesday, when the caretaker government takes office.

Radev made the move after the parliamentary parties failed to form a new cabinet after elections, which were held on April 4.