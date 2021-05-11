Israel considers fining Facebook for anti-monopoly violations

– Israel is considering to fine the U.S. social media giant Facebook, the Israel Competition Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday.

The fine, 6 million new shekels (1.83 million U.S. dollars), is considered due to Facebook’s violation of Israel’s Economic Competition Law (ECL) by consummating merger transactions in Israel without the consent of Director General for Competition.

Michal Halperin, the director general, on Tuesday notified Facebook about the fine in a hearing letter, and Facebook has the right to submit its argument within 60 days.

The company purchased two Israeli companies in 2018 and 2019, respectively, without obtaining Halperin’s consent.

The ICA said that Facebook was obliged to report the transactions as its market share in Israel exceeds 50 percent.

In Israel, a company that holds a share of 50 percent or more in any relevant market, whether declared or not, is required to obtain the director general’s consent before consummation of any transaction that constitutes “a merger of companies” under the ECL.