Mass COVID-19 vaccination starts in Slovenia

Slovenia’s COVID-19 vaccination gathered momentum on Monday as jabs became available to adults under 50 years of age, while older and more vulnerable would continue to take priority, according to a government release.

As for the kinds of vaccines one would take, Bojana Beovic, head of the national advisory committee on immunization, said that the principle of chance must apply and age doesn’t play a role.

“Currently, it should be the case across all vaccine centers that the vaccine is distributed to people randomly, no matter how old they are,” she told a news conference.

So far, vaccine doses of AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer and Moderna have been approved for use in the country.

Data released by the National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ) on Sunday showed that nearly half million, or a quarter of Slovenia’s population, had received at least one COVID-19 jab. Roughly half of them have already been fully vaccinated.

As the vaccination speeds up, the government further eases restrictions on catering and accommodation.

Starting on Monday, the catering establishments are allowed to serve indoors, as long as the employees and guests have certificates proving they have overcome COVID-19, vaccinated, or tested negative.

The government has also eased restrictions on accommodation facilities. Those with more than 60 rooms are allowed to offer up to half of all rooms, and those smaller ones, up to 30 rooms. The new policy will be valid until May 16.