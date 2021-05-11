Turkey says 1 soldier killed, 4 wounded in rocket attack in Syria’s Idlib

One Turkish soldier was killed and four others were wounded in a rocket attack on a supply convoy in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, Turkey’s defense ministry said Tuesday.

“One of our soldiers was martyred and four were injured in the rocket attack on our supply convoy on May 10, 2021,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Turkish military opened fire in retaliation.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, and Operation Peace Spring in 2019 in northern Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield in March last year after an attack on Turkish troops in Idlib, killings 33 soldiers.