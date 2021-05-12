1 mln people unemployed in Ukraine during quarantine in past year

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said one million people lost their jobs due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 over the past year, RBC-Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

According to Shmyhal, 500,000 jobs have been saved thanks to the support provided by the government to businesses and individuals during the pandemic. In addition, investments in infrastructure development helped preserve or create another 160,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate was 9.5 percent in Ukraine last year, while in 2019 it stood at 8.2 percent. The National Bank of Ukraine predicted that the unemployment rate in Ukraine will drop to 9.1 percent this year, and will be 8.5 percent in 2022.