COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver “no solution”: Portuguese president

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Tuesday that the proposal to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents was “clearly insufficient” and “does not solve the problem” of the slow vaccine supply in Europe.

“We are in a race against the clock, so we have to make sure that those who are already producing (the vaccines) do so much more and export them. Only then can the problem be solved in time,” he told reporters during his visit to the city of Braga in northern Portugal.

According to the president, it is necessary to get to the “bottom” of the problem. It is not enough to simply suspend the intellectual property protections for those who have researched and produced the COVID-19 vaccines.

“There must be universal and equal access” to the vaccines, he said. “We also need to guarantee the quality of the vaccines.”

During the two-day social summit of the European Union (EU) held in the Portuguese city of Porto over the weekend, leaders of the EU countries understand that there are “more pressing issues” than patent waiver on vaccines against COVID-19.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Saturday at the end of the social summit that the topic “is important,” but will be discussed “in the long term, not in the short or medium term.”

According to her, Europe should not “lose sight of the main urgencies,” which are “production of vaccines as soon as possible and how they will be distributed in a fair and equitable way.”

The EU executive stressed that up to Saturday, 400 million doses of vaccines have been produced in the EU, and 50 percent of them have been exported to 90 different countries in the world.

“This is the best way, in the short term, to address bottlenecks and lack of vaccines worldwide,” she said, adding “close to 160 million Europeans now have already received a first shot of the vaccine, that’s over 25 percent of the EU population.”

At the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said he is “available to debate the proposal (of vaccine patent waiver), but that this is not the solution” to speed up vaccination.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also noted on Saturday that the U.S. proposal to suspend patents on COVID-19 vaccines “will not guarantee an increase in the supply of vaccines.”

On Tuesday, Portugal’s vaccination drive hit a milestone as the authorities reported that four million people — about 41 percent of the country’s population — had already received at least one vaccine dose.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 280 candidate vaccines — including 97 in clinical trials — are being developed worldwide, including in Germany, Britain, China, United States, and Russia, according to data provided by the World Health Organization on May 7.