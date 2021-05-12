Foreign leaders arriving in Uganda for presidential inauguration ceremony

Foreign leaders on Tuesday began arriving for the swear-in ceremony of Uganda’s incumbent president Yoweri Museveni for another term.

Museveni in a series of tweets welcomed the heads of state of Ghana, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia ahead of the Wednesday function in Kampala, capital of Uganda.

Presidents from Burundi, Ethiopia, Namibia, and South Sudan, among others, also have arrived in the east African country for the inauguration ceremony. Several other countries have sent high-level delegations to attend the celebrations, according to Uganda’s State House.

Museveni hosted the state dinner for visiting heads of state and guests in Kampala on Tuesday evening.

At least 11 heads of state and world leaders are expected to attend the swear-in ceremony to be held at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds under strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

At least 4,000 guests have been invited to attend the ceremony after Museveni won the Jan. 14 presidential elections.

Museveni, a 76-year-old leader who came into power in 1986 after a five-year guerilla war in the central region, has won several elections.