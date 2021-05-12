German gov’t supports development of quantum technologies with 2 bln euros

The German government earmarked a total of 2 billion euros (2.4 billion U.S. dollars) for the development of quantum technologies and, in particular, for quantum computing, the Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) announced on Tuesday.

Around 1.1 billion euros would be made available for research and development in the field through the BMBF until 2025. The goal is to build a competitive quantum computer in Germany within the next five years and create an “associated ecosystem” for potential users.

“Quantum technologies are one of the decisive key technologies of the future,” said Minister of Education and Research Anja Karliczek in a statement. Among other things, the technologies could make communications secure and allow leaps in medical equipment.

In order to become internationally competitive, Germany would need to build quantum computers with at least 100 individually controllable qubits and scaling potential to 500 qubits in cooperation with its European partners in five to ten years, according to the ministry.

The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) is to provide the remaining almost 900 million euros to support applications of quantum technologies over the next four years. The majority of the funding, 740 million euros, would go to the German Aerospace Center (DLR). (1 euro = 1.22 U.S. dollars)