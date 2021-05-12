Germany’s April inflation rate climbs to two-year high at 2.0 pct

Germany’s inflation rate climbed to 2.0 percent in April, reaching a two-year high, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday.

The inflation rate had been increasing since the temporary reduction of the value-added tax, a government measure to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 in Germany, ran out four months ago, Destatis noted.

Prices for energy products in Germany rose particularly — 7.9 percent higher in April compared to the previous year. Heating oil and motor fuels even saw prices up 21.1 percent and 23.3 percent year-on-year respectively, according to Destatis.

Personal care and hairdressers services also increased significantly — up 6.1 percent.

Prices for mobile phones, however, declined by 8.3 percent year-on-year in April, according to Destatis.