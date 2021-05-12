Iran registers 18,133 new COVID-19 cases, 2,691,352 in total

Iran on Tuesday reported 18,133 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 2,691,352.

The pandemic has so far claimed 75,568 lives in Iran, up by 307 in the past 24 hours, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in the country.

A total of 2,144,197 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,522 remain in intensive care units, said Lari.

The ministry said 17,343,568 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Tuesday, 1,570,588 people in the country have received coronavirus vaccines, while 312,137 both doses.

On Tuesday, Iran announce that it has started mass production of its domestic COVID-19 vaccine, Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran has recently implemented restrictions on businesses and travels in high-risk areas amid a new wave of the virus spread in the country.

Iran reported its first cases of the disease in February 2020.