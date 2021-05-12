Iraqi president urges end to Palestinian-Israeli tensions

Iraqi President Barham Salih called on Wednesday for an end to tensions in Jerusalem and provocative actions that violate human rights and international laws.

Salih’s comments came during a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, as the two discussed the recent developments in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, according to a statement by the media office of the Iraqi Presidency.

Salih condemned the attacks against the Palestinians, stressing Iraq’s firm stance in standing by the Palestinian people in achieving their aspirations and obtaining all their legitimate rights, according to the statement.

He also stressed the need for a joint and effective action to end the suffering of the Palestinian people, the statement added.

For his part, Abbas briefed Salih on the latest developments in Jerusalem and the violations that the Palestinians are subjected to, expressing his appreciation for Iraq’s stances regarding the rights and just cause of the Palestinian people.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have mounted recently after Israel decided to forcefully resettle Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

The clashes erupted later when Israeli police forces stormed the yards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of demonstrators, leaving hundreds of Palestinians injured.

The clashes also extended to Gaza Strip as Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, while Israeli airstrikes killed dozens in Gaza. E