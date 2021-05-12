Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles Philippines

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck Occidental Mindoro province on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 9:09 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 110 km, about 11 km northeast of Abra De Ilog, a town in Occidental Mindoro province that lies on the western part of the Mindoro Island.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, can trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The quake was also felt in some parts of Metro Manila.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.