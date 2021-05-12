UN vows to continue support for Lebanon

Najat Rochdi, UN special coordinator for Lebanon, said Monday the United Nations will continue to support the Lebanese people and defend their rights to dignity, peace and justice.

Rochdi’s remarks came on the occasion of the “2020 UN Lebanon Annual Results Report” released by the UN system in Lebanon.

The report highlights key achievements of the UN in 2020 in response to the COVID-19, the Beirut port explosions , and the Syria crisis.

The UN rehabilitated 48 schools and around 6,000 residential and non-residential units severely damaged by the devastating explosions, in addition to providing cash assistance to around 91,500 persons, said the report.

More than 1.2 million vulnerable people across Lebanon have been provided with better access to safe water and around 500,000 children have enrolled in formal education, according to the report.

It added that over 15,000 vulnerable Lebanese households benefited from food assistance in 2020, and over 120,000 children in Lebanon and other vulnerable groups received cash grants, while thousands of Lebanese and Syrian workers benefited from short-term decent job opportunities.