Alaska Airlines announces plans for fleet growth, route expansion

U.S. Alaska Airlines announced on Wednesday the plans to add 30 mainline and regional aircraft to fulfill capacity needs in the years ahead.

It expects domestic travel to return to pre-COVID levels by the summer of 2022, which will require more aircraft across Air Group, the company said.

To prime the airline for growth, Alaska Airlines will add 17 new Embraer 175 jets to the regional fleet in 2022 and 2023, and exercise options for 13 Boeing 737-9 MAX deliveries in 2023 and 2024.

The 17 regional aircraft additions grow Air Group’s regional fleet to 111 planes, 71 at Horizon and 40 with SkyWest.

Alaska Airlines announced a restructured agreement with Boeing in December 2020 to acquire 68 737-9 MAX aircraft between 2021 to 2024, with options for another 52 deliveries between 2023 and 2026. The airline will accept the first 13 options over two years: nine in 2023 and four in 2024.

The company also announced a new nonstop service to Belize City, Belize, in Central America from the West Coast.