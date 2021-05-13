Atlanta United striker Martinez named in Venezuela’s preliminary Copa America roster

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez has been named in Venezuela’s preliminary roster for this summer’s Copa America, local media reported on Wednesday.

Martinez is joined by six other Major League Soccer (MLS) players in the roster, including club and country teammate Ronald Hernandez, New York Red Bulls’ Cristian Casseres and Philadelphia Union’s Jose Martinez.

Should Martinez make the final 23-man roster, Atlanta would be without him for a long stretch of time this summer.

This year’s Copa America will run from June 13 to July 10, and will be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia