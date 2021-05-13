Georgia reports 1,409 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Wednesday reported 1,409 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 325,665, according to the country’s center for disease control.

Data from the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health showed that 1,256 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 304,935.

Meanwhile, 27 people have died over the past day, raising the death toll to 4,363.

The center said 40,275 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26 last year.