Greece denies allegations of pushbacks of asylum-seekers

The Greek government denied on Wednesday allegations of unprocessed returns (push-backs) of refugees and migrants at the country’s sea and land borders with Turkey contained in a letter sent to Athens by Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights.

According to Europe’s leading human rights body, since 2017 there have been many credible allegations of asylum-seekers illegally returned to Turkey or left adrift at sea. In a letter dated May 3, Mijatovic urged the Greek authorities to stop the practice and investigate such claims.

“The actions taken by the Greek authorities, at our sea borders, are being carried out in full compliance with the country’s international obligations as provided for in the UNCLOS, the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea and the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue, but also in accordance with EU (European Union) legislation,” read a joint letter co-signed by Greece’s Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi, Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis and Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Giannis Plakiotakis.

“In contrast to these allegations, we should stress in particular the unwavering humanitarian commitment by the Hellenic authorities that has resulted in saving thousands of migrants’ lives since 2015,” the e-mailed letter said.

The response came as other European officials participating in a virtual forum hosted by Athens called on Wednesday for more support and solidarity by EU member states with countries on the frontline of the migration crisis, like Greece, and for stronger cooperation with countries of origin and transit to face a common challenge.

“Germany will support the European Commission in its efforts to improve the situation on the Greek islands,” Stephan Mayer, parliamentary state secretary of the German Federal Ministry of Interior, said at the Delphi Economic Forum VI that started on Monday and runs until Saturday, according to a press release issued by the organizers.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson added that compared to the first years of the refugee and migrant crisis, most of those who had entered the EU illegally in recent months were not eligible for asylum and therefore should return to their country of origin.

The EU must also enhance its cooperation with Turkey, which currently hosts about four million refugees and migrants, more than any other country, she noted.

Minister Mitarachi called for a fair sharing of the burden caused by the refugee and migrant crisis, stressing that over the past year Greece’s Aegean Sea islands, which since 2015 have been flooded with arrivals, are now decongested and the conditions for the asylum-seekers and the locals alike have improved.