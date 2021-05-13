Indian gov’t panel suggests increasing gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine

An Indian government panel has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to 12-16 weeks, the state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said Thursday.

At present, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks.

“The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended to increase the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of India’s Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, to 12 to 16 weeks,” the broadcaster said.

The panel has, however, kept the dosage interval for Covaxin, another vaccine manufactured in India, unchanged.

This is the second time in three months Covishield dosage intervals have been widened. Earlier in March states were told to increase the gap from 28 days to six-eight weeks “for better results”.

The recommendations have come at a time when states are reporting a shortage of vaccines and turning away the beneficiaries.