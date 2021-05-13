Israeli cabinet decides to escalate campaign against Gaza’s Hamas

Israel’s security cabinet decided on Wednesday to escalate the military campaign against Gaza’s ruler Hamas, amid the heaviest fighting between the two sides since 2014.

A government spokesperson said the cabinet decided to “hit Hamas with a serious blow” before considering any possible cease-fire with the Palestinian group, despite international efforts to broker calm.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the killing of senior Hamas commanders in Israeli airstrikes “was only the beginning.”

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists would pay a heavy price,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

At least 65 in Gaza and seven in Israel were killed by airstrikes and rockets, according to official reports.