Israel’s hi-tech industry exports since the start of 2021 increased by 16.7 percent year on year, the state’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday.

The data show Israeli hi-tech exports totaled about 5.94 billion U.S. dollars in January-April, compared with 5.09 billion dollars during the same months in 2020.

In April, Israeli hi-tech exports totaled 1.46 billion dollars, up 58.6 percent from the 920.4 million dollars in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the Israeli exports of goods totaled about 17.4 billion dollars during the first four months of 2021, up 7.4 percent from 16.2 billion dollars in the same period of 2020.

Israel’s total imports during the first four months of 2021 rose 20.2 percent to 27.4 billion dollars, compared with 22.8 billion dollars in the same months last year.