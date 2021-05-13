Maldives speaker flown to Germany for treating injury from terror attack

Maldives Parliament Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed was flown to Germany for further treatment on his injuries sustained during a terror attack last week, local media reported here Thursday.

Nasheed was transferred from the ADK Hospital in Male, capital of the archipelagic state, to an airport amid tightened security on Thursday morning.

He was hospitalized immediately after the terror attack and underwent 16 hours of surgery.

Nasheed, 53, along with four other people, was injured as a remote controlled improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle near his car blew up on May 6. Authorities have apprehended three suspects and President Ibrahim Solih has vowed to bring the masterminds to justice.