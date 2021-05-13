Morocco says to hold general elections on Sept. 8

Morocco will hold the general elections of the House of Representatives on Sept. 8, government spokesperson Saaid Amzazi announced Wednesday.

The election of the provincial councils will be held on Sept. 21, and the election of the House of Councillors, the upper house of the parliament, is scheduled for Oct. 5, according to Amzazi.

These elections will be the third since a new constitution was adopted on July 1, 2011 amid the Arab Spring upheaval.

In this constitution, the king ceded part of his power to the government and parliament to appease anti-government protests that toppled regimes in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.