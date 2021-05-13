Netanyahu says the end isn’t near for Israel-Gaza fighting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the fighting with Gaza’s Hamas rulers “will take time.”

He said Israel’s airstrike campaign against Hamas in Gaza is not nearing an end. “It will take time, but with great firmness, both defensively and offensively, we will achieve our goal — to restore peace to the State of Israel,” he said during a visit at an Iron Dome air defense battery in central Israel.

Meanwhile, combat troops have moved along the fence separating between the Gaza Strip and Israel amid “various stages of preparing ground operations,” Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman with the Israel Defense Forces, told reporters.

“The Chief of Staff is inspecting those preparations and providing guidance,” he said.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with hundreds of massive air strikes since Monday. On Thursday, the army said in a statement it destroyed a fourth multi-story building that was used by Hamas.

Israeli war jets and aircraft struck a military compound containing three anti-tank missile launchers belonging to Hamas and bombed and killed at least four squads of Hamas anti-tank missile operatives, according to the military.

Overnight, Israeli strikes targeted militant infrastructure in the residence of Iyad Tayeb, the commander of the Hamas “Central Camps” Battalion. In addition, strikes killed “a number of terrorists belong to the Hamas naval force,” according to a military statement.

Rockets from Gaza have continued on Thursday, targeting mostly southern Israel. At midday, militants in Gaza fired barrages of dozens of rockets at Tel Aviv and other locations in central and southern Israel, Israeli authorities said.

According to a statement by the emergency health services, two people have reportedly been lightly injured by shrapnel and a 7-year-old boy was injured as he ran to the shelter in a southern community.

Israel and Hamas have been fighting for four days. At least 83 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed, according to Palestinian and Israeli official figures