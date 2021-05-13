New York Yankees report 7 COVID-19 positives on staff

The New York Yankees have confirmed seven positive COVID-19 cases on their coaching and support staff, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team announced on Wednesday.

Six of the seven who have tested positive are asymptomatic, and all seven have been vaccinated for COVID-19, the team said.

“I think one of the things we’re seeing is that being vaccinated like we are, we’re seeing the vaccinations also kind of blunt under the effects of the virus,” team manager Aaron Boone said.

“I feel like in a lot of ways, because we’re vaccinated, we’re kind of good and able to deal with this. So there’s a little bit of a frustrating part there,” he added.

MLB has provided incentives for players to get vaccinated, including the relaxing of pandemic restrictions if teams get at least 85 percent of their staff and players who travel to away games vaccinated. At least 10 teams, including the Yankees, have reached that mark as of Wednesday.