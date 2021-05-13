Qatar reports 392 new COVID-19 cases, 212,124 in total

The Qatari Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 392 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 212,124, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 862 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 204,408, while the fatalities increased by three to 519, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,957,978 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,911,663.