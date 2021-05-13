Record number of parties, candidates to contest general elections in Cyprus

A record number of 659 candidates will compete for the 56 seats of Cyprus’ parliament, the House of Representatives, in a general election on May 30, Chief Election Officer Costas Constantinou announced on Wednesday.

He said in a statement that the number of candidates was about 150 more than that in the 2016 vote.

He added that they came from a record number of 15 parties that vie to be represented in the parliament.

A candidate must garner at least 1.7 percent of the valid votes to enter parliament. Constantinou predicted that between 60 and 70 percent of the 557,589 registered voters would cast a vote.

The outgoing parliament comprises eight parties. Many opinion polls have predicted that there will be eight or nine parties in the new parliament, and a wider fragmentation of parliamentary seats.