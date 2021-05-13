Russia records 8,380 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,380 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,913,439, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 392 to 114,723 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 9,349 to 4,527,878.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,787 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,127,417.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday that more than 10 million people in the country have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 14 million others have received one shot.

She added that Russia is not planning a lockdown in autumn and that the COVID-19 variant first detected in India has not been detected in the country to date.