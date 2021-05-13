Toyota expects 2.4 pct net profit increase in FY2021

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday that for the current fiscal year it expects its net profit to increase 2.4 percent to 2.3 trillion yen (21.03 billion U.S. dollars), as the automaker accelerates away from the initial downside effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robust sales in the Aichi Prefecture-based automaker’s two important markets, China and the United States, helped Toyota book a 10.3 percent increase in net profit to 2.25 trillion yen in fiscal 2020 and have underpinned its upbeat projection, it said.

“A further recovery in sales is a major factor behind the outlook,” Toyota Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon told a press briefing, adding that the impact of the ongoing chip crunch has been somewhat factored in.

“We do not expect a major impact but we cannot be off guard,” Kon said of the global semiconductor shortage.

The maker of the ubiquitous Prius hybrid and Corolla sedan models, meanwhile, said its operating profit is set to jump 13.8 percent to 2.5 trillion yen on a more than 10 percent increase in sales to an expected 30 trillion yen.

Toyota also said in fiscal 2021 it is targeting global sales of 10.55 million vehicles, a 6.4 percent increase compared to the previous year.