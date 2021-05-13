UN envoy calls for political will for peace in Yemen

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Wednesday called for political will from Yemeni parties, particularly the Houthis, to end the war.

“A deal can be achieved easily, very quickly, if the key political leaders heed the calls of Yemenis and ourselves to make that right decision,” he told the Security Council in a briefing.

A deal is still possible as there is strong international backing and there is regional momentum for the efforts of the United Nations. In addition, the differences between the parties on the issues under negotiation are not unbridgeable, he said.

Griffiths has been trying to broker a deal between the parties on a nationwide cease-fire, the re-opening of Sanaa airport and Hodeidah seaport for commercial operations, and the resumption of the political process.

“The parties need to demonstrate to the Yemeni people and to the international community their commitment to peaceful negotiations,” he said. “And I wish to state here that on several occasions during these negotiations, Ansar Allah (the Houthis) has declined to meet me, including recently. To say this sends the wrong signal is an understatement.”

To turn attendance of meetings into transactions is simply unacceptable and to miss the opportunity to speak to the international community about the prospects of peace is a dereliction of duty, he said.

“Taking the decision to end the conflict and open the door to peace is, of course, the most consequential decision any party can make, the most consequential choice. But the opportunity is there. Time (is) still of the essence due to the loss of life and the suffering of families in the humanitarian strictures that follow this war. And indeed, what is currently on the table won’t be there indefinitely. Stalling negotiations serves no one,” he warned.

Griffiths said cooperation with the government of Yemen on the negotiations “has been excellent.”

The mediator cannot force the parties to negotiate, he said. “That is their obligation. That is their responsibility. And frankly, that is their duty to the people of Yemen.”