3 rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel: Israeli army

Three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli army said.

The rockets were fired into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Galilee, a military spokesperson said in a statement.

No injury or damage was reported.

The three rockets were fired by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Lebanon’s Elnashra news website reported.

The fire from Lebanon comes as Israel has been carrying out attacks against Gaza’s ruler Hamas and hundreds of rockets from the besieged Palestinian enclave are being fired at Israel.