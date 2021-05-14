Amazon to hire 75,000 employees in fulfillment, transportation

Amazon on Thursday announced that the company is hiring 75,000 people in its fulfillment and logistics network across the United States and Canada.

“We look forward to hiring 75,000 associates across our fulfillment and transportation network,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon. “Working at Amazon also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety, especially as we continue to navigate a global pandemic.”

Amazon recently announced pay increases across its fulfillment and transportation network, and these open roles offer an average starting pay of over 17 U.S. dollars per hour, the company said.

In late March, the company began rolling out on-site vaccination events at fulfillment centers in Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas. The program has now expanded to more than 250 locations across the United States and Canada and offers more than half a million frontline employees, contractors, and partners access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Amazon said.