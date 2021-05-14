Australian scientists propose new way to assess health of wildlife

Australian scientists have proposed a new approach to assess the health of wildlife in biodiversity hotspots to better protect animals and bolster conservation efforts.

The study, unveiled by James Cook University on Thursday, examined more than 260 studies on wildlife health that were carried out between 1982 and 2020. Relevant research paper was published in the Conservation Biology.

Researchers found that many wildlife health studies were only carried out in the vicinity of richer countries where it is easier to get funding and access to wildlife populations, but most biodiversity hotspots were found in or near less developed countries. This prevented the past researches from fully reflecting the real situation.

“Almost half of the vertebrate species assessed were non-threatened. We found that in the past 38 years of wildlife health studies, there has been an underrepresentation of countries with both high and threatened biodiversity,” said lead author of the research, PhD candidate from James Cook University Sara Kophamel.

In response, the team proposed a standardized approach to health assessment methods, including using statistically adequate sample sizes for establishing reference ranges, and incorporating multiple life stages and populations.

Kophamel said any stressor negatively affecting the health of one species would also interfere with the ecological roles of wildlife, therefore it was significantly important that the targets of the wildlife health checks need to be better considered in future work.

She said standardized, validated, and multi-disciplinary health assessment methods would significantly benefit wildlife management and conservation planning, and once this proposal was implemented, it would help address varied challenges wildlife populations experience now and in the future.