Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll tops 430,000

Brazil’s pandemic death toll rose to 430,417 on Thursday, after 2,383 more people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, said the Health Ministry.

Tests detected 74,592 new cases, taking the national count to 15,433,989, said the ministry.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India.

The country is seeing a second wave of outbreak in 2021, resulting in an increase in cases and deaths, and surging COVID-19 patients have overwhelmed numerous hospitals.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 204.8 per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence rate of 7,344.4 per 100,000.

Local media reported that as of Wednesday, 55.8 million people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Brazil with 37.19 million having received the first dose and 18.65 million fully vaccinated.