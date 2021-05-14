Generous U.S. jobless benefits could keep people from returning to work

Alex, the manager of a coffee shop outside the nation’s capital, said the place is short of workers.

“People are making more on unemployment than they do here,” he said of employees who were laid off last year, after the state imposed draconian COVID-19 lockdowns.

Alex, who declined to give his last name, told Xinhua former employees have been asked to come back but declined the offer, preferring to collect government jobless benefits.

“That’s why we can’t open for the evening shift,” he said.

At a restaurant in the same area, one waitress, who introduced herself as Sarah, told Xinhua: “Some people haven’t come back yet because they’re still (collecting) unemployment (benefits).”

Indeed, job openings rose to a record high in March, according to the U.S. Labor Department, with over 8 million job vacancies. But at the same time, last month’s jaw-droppingly poor jobs report missed analysts predictions by a mile, adding a paltry 266,000 jobs – far fewer than the one-million jobs that economists had predicted.

In other words, jobs are available, but millions of Americans are still unemployed. Critics said the government’s generous unemployment benefits – added after lockdowns ravaged the economy – incentivize people not to work.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed this trend, saying that those offered a suitable job will lose their unemployment benefits. But it remains unknown how or even whether this would be enforced, as the government has no way of knowing whether an individual has been offered a job or not, much less whether that position is the right fit.

Many Americans have suffered greatly due to the lockdowns and are badly in need of enhanced jobless benefits. But some analysts, economists, pundits and politicians argue that others are staying home because jobless benefits pay more than going back to work.

Some states are cutting federal benefits meant to help those impacted by lockdown measures implemented by state governments, in a bid to prevent abuse.

The U.S. states of South Carolina, Arkansas and Montana said they will cut expanded federal unemployment benefits next month, as GOP governors contend the payments have sparked a labor shortage. Other states may follow.

“In many instances, these payments are greater than the worker’s previous paychecks,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a recent statement. “What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement.”

Last summer, a study from National Bureau of Economic Research found that two-thirds of employees that had lost their jobs were making more from jobless benefits than they had been earning when they were working.

Economists at Bank of America said those previously earning less than an annual 32,000 U.S. dollars are in a better short-term financial position by collecting jobless benefits.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte echoed those sentiments, noting a “severe workforce shortage.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce last week called on Congress to halt the 300 U.S. dollars in additional weekly jobless benefits.

Others, however, including policy makers and economists, contend the cause of the phenomenon remains unclear, and does not resemble a classic labor shortage.

Democrats maintain that the additional benefits are helping Americans in need without harming the U.S. economy as it climbs out of a deep hole. A recent Associated Press report found that nearly 3 million individuals are reluctant to look for a job for fear of catching COVID-19, although the vaccine is widely available in the United States.

Biden’s goal is to have 70 percent of Americans vaccinated with at least one shot by July. Biden announced last month that Americans have received 200 million vaccinations since he stepped into office – double his initial goal set at 100 million – and that over half of all adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Many women have also dropped out of the workforce. Some experts contend this is to care for children whose schools have not yet fully re-opened, despite the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s assessment that it is safe for children and teachers to resume in-person learning. Critics have blasted Biden for what they said is kowtowing to special interest groups at the cost of educating children.

Alex, the coffee shop employee, said he would rather work than stay home and collect government benefits. But he does not want a hole in his resume, prefers to stay active, and enjoys his job, he said.