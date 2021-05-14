Improved coronavirus conditions lead to further relaxation of restrictions in Cyprus

Citing a marked drop in new COVID-19 cases in the last few days, Cyprus’ Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced Friday further relaxations of coronavirus restrictions, which will come into force on May 17.

In a statement after a cabinet meeting, he said that a SafePass will not be required for outdoor activities, such as visiting outdoor areas of restaurants, cafes, bars, theaters and cinemas and also retail shops.

A SafePass denotes that the bearer has either been vaccinated with at least one dose of an EU approved vaccine or contracted COVID-19 in the past six months, or has a negative coronavirus test.

A SafePass will be required to enter into shopping malls and department stores of an area over 500 square meters, hotels and gyms and also for attending conferences, wedding ceremonies and wedding parties.

Ioannou said that wedding and christening ceremonies and parties will be allowed with the presence of no more than 200 people at any time.

Conferences and commercial exhibitions, as well as the operation of casinos, indoor theaters and cinemas will also be allowed with the presence of people who will not exceed 30 percent of the capacity of the venues.

Ioannou said that a night curfew will be in force from midnight to 5 a.m. instead of from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and pubs and nightclubs will reopen as of June 10.