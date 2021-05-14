Israeli right-wing kingmaker renews talks with Netanyahu to form gov’t

Naftali Bennett, leader of the pro-settler party of Yamina, has backed down from his intention to form a coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rival, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The reports said that Bennett said in a closed-door meeting that he was renewing the negotiations with Netanyahu’s Likud party.

He said that the possibility of joining the “pro-change bloc,” a bloc of parties that seek to replace Netanyahu, was off the table.

Bennett said that the move was made due to the security situation in the past days, in which the clashes between Israel and Palestinians, especially the militants in Gaza Strip, have been escalating, in addition to the daily clashes between Jews and Arabs in major Israeli cities.

Yair Lapid, the opposition leader and head of the central party of Yesh Atid, said in a televised statement that Bennet “is wrong.”

Lapid vowed to continue trying to form a unity government to replace Netanyahu.

He warned that failing to form a new coalition might lead to a new election, which would be Israel’s fifth in two years due to the political stalemate.

Bennett’s move means the “pro-change bloc” might not have enough seats in the 120-seat parliament to form a majority government. It has to garner 61 seats to form a coalition.

On May 5, Lapid received a 28-day-long mandate from President Reuven Rivlin to put together a coalition after Netanyahu failed to do so.